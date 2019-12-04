Columbus Health Department to relocate to old Virginia College building on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you visit the Columbus Health Department on a regular basis, you may soon be traveling to a new location.
The city is in the process of purchasing a new building to house the department which is about four miles away from the current location.
Many people said moving the health department from Comer Avenue, near Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, to the old Virginia College location would be very inconvenient.
“Stay where you are health department," one woman said. "Don’t go nowhere.”
“I think it’s alright where it is,” another man said.
“My thought is it’s probably going to be more inconvenient,” a third person added.
Although construction continues on Talbotton Road and parking is fairly full, the people who visit the Columbus Health Department do not want it to move across town.
“It’s located near the hospital, near the other clinics and stuff. We don’t need to go on the other side of town. We don’t want it to move. It needs to stay where it is,” one woman said.
But moving four miles away from the current site on Comer Avenue is the plan, according to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
“We’re required by law to provide office space for the health department," Henderson said. "We’ve been leasing for years and because the market rate can fluctuate, we had an opportunity to purchase a building and keep our costs lower, and we’ll actually have it paid for in about 20 years.”
The building Henderson is talking about is the old Virginia College property on Veterans Parkway near the Whitesville Road intersection. Many people said the main issue will be transportation.
“Due to the fact that everyone lives in this area, and it’s not really too far, I feel like they should work on other issues,” one visitor said.
“The ones that don’t have transportation, I guess it will affect them. It would me,” a man said.
Henderson said if everything works out, all services currently at the health department would move over to the Veterans Parkway location.
“I’m very disappointed," a visitor said. "I want it to stay where it is.”
“I think it will be alright,” a man stated.
The city plans to use a $5 million loan to purchase and renovate this building prior to the big move. The timeline for the project is unknown for now.
