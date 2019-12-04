Columbus Inspections and Code introduces program to fight blight throughout the city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new program aimed at fighting blight was introduced during a Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Columbus Inspections and Code is working to index all of the vacant properties and structures throughout the city. John Hudgison, director of Inspections and Code, said many times the department works reactively to address blight and his plan helps them to be proactive in knowing which areas could cause concern in the future,
The program could also help developers keep up-to-date with what properties are available.
Throughout the pilot portion of this project, the team noted nearly 400 vacant properties in the Midtown area alone. Hudgison said hopefully by indexing theses vacant areas early on, they will be able to help in the fight against blight in Columbus.
