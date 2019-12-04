Columbus man charged with quadruple murder sentenced to prison for probation violation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of stabbing his three young children to death and killing their mother is heading to prison for probation violation.
Travane Brandon Jackson is accused of committing the four murders at the couple’s Elizabeth Canty apartment on Cusseta Road in July. According to prosecutors, Jackson was on probation when the murders happened and was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for that violation.
Jackson will begin serving that time while he awaits trial on the murder charges.
His public defender could not be reached for comment.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.