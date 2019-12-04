Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange features ‘Snowland’ celebration

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Great Wolf Lodge’s annual Snowland celebration is underway.
General Manager Keith Furnas expects about 45,000 to 50,000 people to stay at Great Wolf’s LaGrange location throughout the time Snowland runs from right after Thanksgiving through the beginning of January.
“The best part is being able to come in and see all the kids having such a great time, especially right here in the lobby when it snows, when we have our Frosty Fest Dance Party, and just everybody having a great time enjoying some family time and just being together,” Furnas said.
Activities start at 8 a.m. every morning and last until 10 p.m. The day begins with Yoga Tales where they read a Snowland-themed story about the characters at the lodge and teach kids yoga.
There are crafts, competitions, and games throughout the day leading up to the snowfall celebration in the lobby at 6 p.m. every night. Storytime is at 8 p.m. and the activities wrap up with a Frosty Fest Dance Party at 9 p.m.
“Just see the kids have such a good time and really rock it out in the lobby is a great experience,” said Jacob Talken, Kid’s Experience Manager at Great Wolf Lodge.
The Polar Bear Plunge happens at noon every day in Wiley’s Water Park. Kids have the chance to decorate a polar bear, which is a white ball, and watch them race down a slide.
Snowland runs until January 5, 2020.
