Increasing Clouds Thursday; Rain Returns on Friday

After a fantastic Wednesday, look for clouds to increase on Thursday with highs back in the middle 60s in many spots by the afternoon. Friday will feature a system that will increase our rain coverage to 30-50%, especially after the lunch hour. Keep the umbrella handy, but don't expect any storms - some places might even escape without any rain at all. For the weekend, skies will stay cloudy and I can't rule out a shower or two early on Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Sunday, the 'wedge' will build in, bringing an easterly breeze and areas of light rain or drizzle. Highs will stay in the 50s. A more potent storm system moves in early next week with a chance of rain and storms, especially on Tuesday. After highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s to start the week, we will see highs plummet back into the 50s for the middle and end of next week with lows in the 30s.