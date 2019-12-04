Man charged with 26 felonies involving sex crimes against children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dale County man has been arrested on multiple sex crime charges involving children.
According to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Jason Park, 39, of Pinckard is charged with production of child pornography, sexual abuse of a child, possession of child pornography, and bestiality. He was initially arrested on Nov. 25 by special agents of the attorney general’s office.
Marshall said as more evidence was uncovered Park was arrested two more times, on Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, and each time he was released on bond for a total of $316,000.
Park is charged with 26 felonies and one misdemeanor: three counts of production of child pornography, a class A felony; three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, a class B felony; 20 counts of possession of child pornography, a class C felony; and one count of bestiality, a class A misdemeanor.
If convicted, Park could face life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.