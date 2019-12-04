More Chilly Mornings But Warmer Afternoons

The dry streak ends by the weekend though as we transition to a more unsettled pattern that will stick around through next week. A few showers are possibly on Friday, though some will manage to stay try. Same case for the weekend (just 10-30% coverage of rain through Sunday). Sunday especially looks a little gloomier as a wedge of cooler air east of the Appalachians spills into Georgia and Alabama, making for a cloudier and breezier end to the weekend with at least some drizzle possible at times. Rain chances increase again early next week, especially on Tuesday, as another low pressure system approaches the Southeast, followed by another cooldown for the middle of next week.