New roundabout construction underway at Society Hill, Gateway Dr. intersection in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction is underway in Opelika to build a new roundabout to ease traffic congestion.
The construction work is at the intersection of Society hill and Gateway Drive near Tiger Town.
Opelika City Engineer Scott Parker said construction is expected to last through January 2020 with finishing touches coming in February. The intersection will not be closed and there will not be a detour. Traffic will be diverted with traffic barrels and flaggers.
Parker encourages drivers to be patient and careful when going through the area.
“We want to protect our construction workers for sure, and we also want to protect the citizens from getting hurt,” said Parker. “So, everyone needs to be cautious and careful as they're coming by.”
There are two phases to the project. One phase is the building of the divider islands. The second phase is the construction of the actual roundabout. Parker said the roundabout should make the flow of traffic more efficient and decrease the number of accidents.
