One person injured in shooting on S. 3rd St. in Opelika; police investigate

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting left one person injured in Opelika Monday evening.
Opelika police responded to the 400 block of South 3rd Street at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.
The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.