Over 700 graduates expected for CSU 2019 fall commencement ceremonies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 700 graduates are expected for Columbus State University’s 2019 fall commencement ceremonies.
742 graduates will be recognized according to their college. Commencement ceremonies will take place in the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center and will be lived streamed at https://graduation.columbusstate.edu/.
See the schedule of commencement ceremonies below:
Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. - College of Education and Health Professions
Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. - College of Arts & College of Business
Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. - College of Letters and Sciences
A graduate hooding ceremony will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
