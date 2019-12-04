Phenix City man dies after vehicle accident involving tractor-trailer in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead following a vehicle crash in Smiths Station Wednesday morning.
The accident happened at around 7:08 a.m. at the intersection of Lee Road 298 and U.S. Highway 280 East. The accident claimed the life of 78-year-old Sammy Parker.
According to the Lee County Coroner’ s Office, Parker’s vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer truck. Parker was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room where he died from multiple blunt force injuries.
The coroner’s office said it appears that Parker pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.