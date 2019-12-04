Police: Phenix City double homicide victims were robbing residence when they were shot

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Knowles Road in Phenix City Tuesday evening. According to Phenix City police, the homicide victims were robbing the residence when they were shot.
Phenix City police responded to the 1700 block of Knowles Road in reference to a shooting at around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Matthew Buford and Terrance Bellamy, both 28 of Phenix City, dead.
During the investigation, it was determined that the Knowles Road residence is a known drug distribution point. Phenix City police say the deceased men were in the process of robbing the residence when the shooting happened.
The two people who were questioned in reference to the shooting were occupants of the residence when Buford and Bellamy forced their way in.
Police say a search of the residence produced evidence to support the fact that the robbery was a planned effort to take money and drugs by force.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with further details is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department.
