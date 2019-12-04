Randolph Co. bus strike ends

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - An apparent resolution after a bus driver strike in Randolph County has been reached.
David Prince, one of the eight full-time drivers for the school district, told WALB the strike ended Monday after a meeting with school board leaders.
Parents in the area flooded the WALB Newsroom with complaints about the strike, many concerned with student's safety and ability to get to school.
WALB has confirmed the Georgia Department of Education was made aware of the issue.
Their department told WALB they are not leading an investigation, but did reach out to gather information and offer assistance.
WALB also reached out to each Randolph County school board member.
They did not respond to any requests for comment.
