St. Francis Hospital in Columbus spreads holiday cheer with annual tree lighting ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A giant Christmas tree is all lit up at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus.
This year marks the 25th year the tree has been put up for the holiday season. A tree-lighting ceremony was held Tuesday night.
Families were able to enjoy food and hot cocoa and take pictures next to reindeer and Santa’s sleigh. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance at the ceremony. They were escorted to the event by the Northside High School Band.
St. Francis officials said the night was all about spreading holiday cheer across the community.
"Tonight is our annual tree lighting ceremony and it’s just our way of giving back holiday blessings to our community,” said Beck Young, director of marketing and communication at St. Francis. “We're going to have one special child flip the switch that's behind us, the tree's behind us and then the whole building will be lit up and all of the festivities will begin.”
The chorus form Calvary Christian School ang two musical selections during the tree lighting. There was also a screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
