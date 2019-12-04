Suspect wanted for several burglaries in Columbus and Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted for several burglaries in Columbus and Alabama.
Tierre Tyrell Williams, 28, is wanted for second-degree burglary charges involving unlawful entry of several commercial businesses.
Police say Williams is known to frequent the Columbus and Phenix City area as well as the Auburn and Opelika area.
Williams is 5’9” and weighs 300 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police department Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-653-3424. Police are urging anyone who sees Williams to use caution and call 911.
