Uptown Tree Trail in Columbus presents decorating for a cause

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A trail of Christmas trees is set up on Broadway in Columbus waiting to be decorated.
Columbus State University’s servant leadership program sells trees to raise money for a local charity. This year, the money is going to the Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children’s Shelter.
The director of the program said this is the fifth year of the event and they typically raise around $13,000.
"The tree we provide for you, everything else the organization provides, so, whether it’s colorful lights or like Fountain City Coffee's tree has coffee cups and things that are very specific to their organization," said Courtney Laughlin, director of Servant Leadership.
Laughlin said the whole tree trail comes together Friday night after a parade downtown. She said all of their trees will be lit for the first time after the parade.
