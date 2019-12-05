“Ain’t nobody running from y’all:” Columbus, Ga. police post burglary suspect on Facebook, he responds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a now-viral Facebook post, the Columbus Police Department may now be able to contact a suspect they were searching for.
A Facebook profile with the name Tierre Williams that claims to be man whose mugshot was posted to social media was none too happy about seeing he was a burglary suspect.
So, after police claimed he was responsible for burglaries in Columbus and several cities in Alabama and described him as a heavyset male, Williams made a comment of his own.
The comment includes Williams’ alleged phone number and says he was just in court two weeks ago. Police say they didn’t even know he was in court until he told them on Facebook and whatever charges he faced then are unrelated to the burglary charges he now faces.
According to intake records, Williams has not been booked into the Muscogee County Jail at this time.
The original post from the Columbus Police Department currently has nearly 6,000 shares and more than 8,000 comments.
