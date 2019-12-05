Albany State student found dead in Rockdale Co.

CONYERS, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student was one of three found dead in Rockdale County, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Baker, 19, was found dead during a welfare check on Sweetwater Lane in Conyers on Dec. 2. The sheriff’s office said that the incident is believed to be a domestic dispute and the three deceased are related.
Dr. Wendy Wilson, interim vice president for student affairs, said in an email to students, faculty and staff that the university is mourning the loss of Baker, who was a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences.
“Our condolences are with his family and friends as they deal with this loss,” Wilson said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
The university said counseling services are available for students.
The sheriff’s office also said that Jaydah Curry, 25, of Conyers, and Michael Curry, 50, of Conyers, were also found dead inside the residence.
Andrea Farmer, who is a friend of the family, told WALB News 10 that Jaydah was Baker’s sister.
Farmer also said that Jaydah had a 2-year-old son with her husband, who has also passed.
To help the family, Farmer has started a GoFundMe account. She said all of the money raised will go to Jaydah and Baker’s mother who is trying to pay for two funeral services and take care of her 2-year-old grandson who has now lost both of his parents.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
