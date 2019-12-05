Central’s bid for back-to-back state titles denied by Thompson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils saw their dreams of a second straight state title fall to the wayside thanks to an outstanding performance by Thompson’s Sawyer Pate. Pate had two TD passes and ran for two more to lead the Warriors (12-1) to a 40-14 win over the Devils (12-2) to claim the AHSAA Class 7A state football championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Wednesday night.
Central turned the ball over on fumbles twice in the first half and never saw the offense get going. Thompson racked up an early 20-0 lead on a Pate TD run and his two TD passes to JB Mitchell.
The Red Devils got on the board late in the first half on a one-yard keeper by Trey Miles, and in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard end around by Dexter Wright, but that was all the points they could muster.
The senior class at Central leaves with a 37-3 mark, including last year’s state championship.
