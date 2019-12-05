Central’s bid for back-to-back state titles denied by Thompson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils saw their dreams of a second straight state title fall to the wayside thanks to an outstanding performance by Thompson’s Sawyer Pate. Pate had two TD passes and ran for two more to lead the Warriors (12-1) to a 40-14 win over the Devils (12-2) to claim the AHSAA Class 7A state football championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Wednesday night.