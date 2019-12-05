Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Burbank St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
16-year-old Alaysia Lorden was last seen Tuesday, December 3 at around 8:15 p.m. near Burbank Street.
Alaysia is 5’7” and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Alaysia’s hair is worn in an afro and she wears dark-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information on Alaysia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
