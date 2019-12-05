Crews restoring cell tower in Smiths Station torn down by tornado

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews are working to rebuild a cell tower in Lee County more than nine months after an EF-4 tornado tore it down.
The cell tower is on U.S. Highway 280/431 in Smiths Station and laid across the highway on March 3 after tornadoes passed through.
Residents in Smiths Station said nine months of waiting and frustration is almost over. One resident said she is thankful this work is finally being done and hopefully, it will eliminate the issues she’s having during phone calls.
"Finally, hopefully, we won’t be dropping any more calls around here because you can go around the corner and just drop a call, and it’s very aggravating to have to recall somebody,” said one concerned citizen.
The tower is expected to be finished by the end of the week but installing electronics will take longer. Officials said the tower should be operating in the new year.
