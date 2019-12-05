CSU to graduate nearly 750 students in fall 2019 commencement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 750 Columbus State University students are finishing up their educational careers at the university.
The fall 2019 commencement ceremonies will graduate 742 scholars across three ceremonies.
The College of Education and Health Professions will graduate their students on Friday, Dec. 13 at 3:00 p.m.
The College of Arts and Turner College of Business will hold their commencement on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10:00 a.m.
The College of Letters and Sciences will hold the final commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m.
Each commencement ceremony will be held in the Frank G. Lumpkin, Jr. Center on CSU’s Main Campus
A graduate hooding ceremony will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
The College of Arts and Turner College of Business ceremony will see an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters presented to Shannon Candler. Candler has done post-graduate work with leading artists around the world and was a founding chair of the Bo Bartlett Center Board of Advisors in 2012. She currently serves as chair emeritus and as a member of the Center’s National Board of Visitors.
If you cannot make it to the commencement ceremonies, you can live stream them by clicking here.
