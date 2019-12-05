Fans greet Lanett as they depart for state championship in Auburn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - While Central is taking the field Wednesday night, another high school football team is getting ready for its state championship appearance on Thursday.
Lanett received a sendoff Wednesday from several students and fans as they head to the Plains to compete in the 1-A State Championship.
Standing in the way is Mars Hill, the defending state champs with a 24-game winning streak.
Lanett is undefeated heading into their second title game in three seasons. They’ve faced though teams on the road to Jordan-Hare and they’re ready to face another one Thursday.
