Former CPD officer accused of killing girlfriend requests trial venue change

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A defense attorney is requesting a change of venue for a former Columbus police officer charged with murder.
Jennifer Curry represents William Talley who is accused of killing Kelly Levinsohn during a domestic dispute in May 2019.
Curry said she’s filing a motion in hopes Talley will get a fair trial. The motion to have his trial moved out of Muscogee County will be argued Tuesday in Judge Gil McBride’s courtroom. There are nearly a dozen reasons why the defense feels Talley cannot get a fair trial in Columbus.
The district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment.
View the motion for change of venue below:
