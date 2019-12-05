Health with Dr. Paula: Coping with holiday depression

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday season is meant to be a time of joy and celebration, but for some people, it is just the opposite.
Some people may be grieving the loss of a loved one or may be more aware that their loved one has passed away.
Dr. Paula Walker-King says that one of the biggest factors of depression, especially during the holidays, is social isolation.
Dr. Paula also says that exercise can release endorphins that can increase your mood and sense of well-being. She also says that good nutrition works alongside this.
Getting adequate sleep can also help because, as Dr. Paula says, nothing disturbs a person’s mood more than sleep deprivation.
If depression leads to suicidal thoughts, you should call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone.
