KLX Energy Services: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) _ KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Wellington, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.10. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.
The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $134.5 million in the period.
KLX Energy Services shares have declined 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 73% in the last 12 months.
