Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INTERNET SLAYING
Man gets 25 years for killing woman he met online in 2003
(Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com)
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the separate slaying of a Florida woman he met on the internet nearly 16 years ago. The News-Press reports 39-year-old Terry McDonald was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. Prosecutors say McDonald traveled from Seattle, Washington, to Cape Coral in 2003 to meet 28-year-old Mary Mount in person. Investigators say Mount soon disappeared and McDonald was later found in Texas with her car and credit cards.
GUN SALES
Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019
Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward a record high this year. The firearms industry says people are rushing to buy weapons in reaction to the Democratic presidential candidates' calls for tighter restrictions. By the end of November, more than 25.4 million background checks _ generally seen as a strong indicator of gun sales _ had been conducted by the FBI.
DEAD SHARK-BEACH
Beach patrol finds hammerhead shark carcass on Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida fire-rescue captain found the carcass of a hammerhead shark on the beach. He was patrolling along Delray Beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast early Tuesday morning. Officials from Florida Atlantic University were expected to take tissue samples from the shark before disposing of its carcass.