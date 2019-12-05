Mayor Skip Henderson hosting Let’s Talk, Columbus forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is holding his “Let’s Talk, Columbus” forum to update the public on the city’s current status.
The meeting will also allow residents to bring issues and community concerns for discussion.
City officials, along with public safety representatives, will in attendance to address those concerns and answer any questions that come up.
The meeting is being held at South Columbus United Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.