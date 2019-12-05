National Beverage: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $32.7 million.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.
The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $251.6 million in the period.
National Beverage shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.24, a drop of 43% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIZZ