Rain Chances on the Rise Again

With more clouds and the chance of rain around at times, highs will drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s with morning temps dropping only into the 40s. Friday will feature scattered showers here and there throughout the day with the possibility of some rain lingering into Saturday morning. Even during drier periods, clouds will still be around over the weekend. Sunday looks even cloudier—and breezier—as a wedge of cool air sets up east of the Appalachians, spilling south and westward into Georgia and Alabama. Light rain and drizzle can be expected with this pattern for the latter half of the weekend and will keep Sunday a touch cooler than Saturday. Still a chance of showers on Monday as warmer air surges in ahead of another storm system moving through on Tuesday, ushering in a round of thunderstorms prior to a cooldown by mid-week.