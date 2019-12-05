SecureWorks: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

December 5, 2019 at 7:18 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 7:18 AM

ATLANTA (AP) _ SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $141.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, SecureWorks said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $140 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $549 million to $551 million.

SecureWorks shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCWX