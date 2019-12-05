Suspect arrested in Auburn on multiple burglary and theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect Wednesday on multiple charges of burglary and theft.
30-year-old Robert W. Boich III of Opelika is charged with second and third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft of property, and fourth-degree theft of property. He’s also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and fleeing/attempting to elude officers.
Police responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Covington Ridge at around 4 p.m. where someone stole power tools, jewelry, and electronic devices valued at over $2,500. A short time later, officers responded to the 1700 block of Overton Road where a 2020 Nissan Rogue had just been stolen.
Officers in the area saw the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. That’s when the driver fled and collided with two vehicles at the intersection of Moores Mill and Ogletree roads. Police say Boich exited the stolen vehicle and was apprehended after a foot chase by officers. One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Investigation, video surveillance footage, property recovered from Boich, and the stolen vehicle determined Boich was also responsible for the burglary on Covington Ridge and another burglary within the same timeframe at a residence in the 600 block of Moores Mill Drive. Property valued at over $500 was stolen from the Moores Mill Drive residence.
Boich was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $23,000 bond.
