UCF plays host to NJIT

TEAM LEADERS: Central Florida's Collin Smith has averaged 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while Dazon Ingram has put up 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 23.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while San Antonio Brinson has put up 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 36 over his last five games. He's also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.