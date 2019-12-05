Yazeed declines to fight bond revocation in Montgomery kidnapping case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ibraheem Yazeed, charged in the shooting death of Lee County college student Aniah Blanchard, appeared in Montgomery Circuit Court Thursday on unrelated counts.
Police believe Yazeed kidnapped Blanchard at a gas station on South College Street in Auburn in late October. Blanchard was missing for a month before her remains were recovered in rural Macon County.
At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was out on bond for two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of first degree robbery, and attempted murder in connection to an incident in February 2019.
Yazeed was transported from the Lee County Detention Facility for the hearing. He entered the courtroom in shackles.
During the hearing for the February counts, Yazeed’s attorney Preston Presley did not oppose the judge’s order for bond revocation, reserving the option to revisit the issue if the counts in Lee County were dropped.
Yazeed’s bail in the February case was set by a magistrate judge based on the state’s bail schedule. The defendant made bond following his arrest. Court records indicate this was the first time he’s appeared in court for these counts.
The Montgomery case is currently bound over for grand jury consideration.
Yazeed was in court in Lee County Wednesday, where he made a first appearance on two counts of capital murder.
