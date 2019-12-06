Aflac in Columbus hosts annual tower lighting event to celebrate the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Aflac tower in Columbus is officially lit for the holidays.
A big celebration was held Thursday evening filled with activities and fun to kick off the holiday season. There were Christmas crafts, performances by the Columbus High School Choir, an imagination station, pictures with Santa, and more.
The tower lighting event is Aflac’s way of giving back to its employees and community at Christmas time.
"It's important to us to always give back to our employees who sacrifice,” said Matthew Owenby, chief human resources officer at Aflac. “So, for the corporation as well as recognize their contributions and the little things we can do in the community as a spark of light this time of the year is important for the company."
The tree is made up of 12 floors and more than 100 windows full of lights. This is the 28th year for the annual Aflac tower lighting.
