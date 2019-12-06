Columbus firefighters raise $17K+ for Muscular Dystrophy Association

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the 2019 Fill the Boot campaign, Columbus firefighters raised more than $17,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The Fill the Boot campaign’s 65th year saw $17,518 raised in Columbus.
“The fire fighters of Columbus Fire Department have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said Bridgett Monroe, Executive Director. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Muscogee County community who have helped to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases."
Funds raised provide the MDA with resources to fulfill their mission of driving innovation in the neuromuscular community.
