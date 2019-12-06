CPD searching for missing man last seen near Brown Ave. and Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
22-year-old Justin Dowdell was last seen near Brown Avenue and Cusseta Road on Sunday, December 1.
Dowdell is 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Dowdell was last seen wearing a lime green, orange, and white windbreaker with a hood, blue jeans, white tennis shoes with red soles, and dark glasses.
Anyone with information on Dowdell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
