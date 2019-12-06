Dothan man accused of assaulting mother with hatchet

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with an assault against his mother.
Police advise Brandon Holmes, 26, is charged with attempted murder and attempted theft of property after his mother was found in the 1000 block of Woodlawn with hatchet wounds to her head and arm. Police responded to the address on a domestic violence call.
Police say Holmes tried to steal a car after the assault but was apprehended. He is being held on no bond.
The victim is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
