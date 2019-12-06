54K Georgians at risk of losing food stamp benefits in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 54,000 of Georgians are at risk of losing their food stamps in April 2020.
This would be the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new plan to cut down government spending by $5 billion over the next five years.
The plan will only impact able-bodied Georgia adults or those without children who currently receive SNAP. This will not affect the remaining families who continue to use SNAP as a resource.
"If I was getting food stamps, I wouldn't want them to do that," said Columbus resident Gary Gilliam.
"I'm on the other side too, because there are some people who are out here not working and they're receiving them. But the people who have earned it and worked for our country, and all of that, they deserve it," said Tatiana Abdullah.
Some are calling these the most significant changed to food stamps in years as it will impact more than a half-million Americans.
