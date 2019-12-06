Law enforcement wants Americus man for murder

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 8:00 Thursday night, December 5, officers of the Americus Police Department (APD), along with Americus Fire Rescue and EMS, were dispatched to Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle to a traffic accident with injuries.
They found a man in a vehicle and determined that he had been shot.
The victim, 27-year-old Tyjerus Kwame White, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he died.
Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Norman Cole Street.
APD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 25-year-old Rodney Jerome Green of Americus. Warrants have been issued for his arrest on charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodney Jerome Green should call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information related to the investigation of this case are asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.