A More Unsettled Pattern Takes Over

A few showers should linger this evening and into Saturday morning, but most of tomorrow looks dry. Mornings won’t run quite as cold either, but the afternoons will be cool through Sunday. A wedge of cooler air setting-up east of the Appalachians will keep the weather cool, damp, and breezy for the latter half of the weekend with some drizzle and light rain possible at times. The upcoming week starts off warmer with highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s with showers possible on Monday and a better chance of storms on Tuesday. Once the rain clears out on Tuesday, an incoming cold front will bring another shot of cooler and drier air to the Valley for mid-week. Expect highs in the 50s and lows back in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Weather looks briefly tranquil again before another storm system heads our way Friday, setting us up for the possibility of some wet and stormy weather NEXT Saturday.