Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls during holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Holiday scams run rampant during this time of year, but there are other ways people are trying to swindle money out of you.
Maj. Joe McCrea with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said they are getting call after call about two types of scams -- social security payments and grand jury subpoenas.
McCrea said the social security scammers advise the recipient has been overpaid and needs to return the overpaid amount in an attempt to obtain personal information.
The other problem is telling people they need to pay for missing their grand jury subpoena. McCrea said callers are using real names from the sheriff’s office and demanding money and information.
“Again, the bottom line is anytime someone calls representing a company or a government office and asking you for personal information that they would have if they were legitimate, is a clue that someone’s amiss,” McCrea said.
McCrea said neither the sheriff’s office or a court clerk’s office will ever call and ask for personal information.
Anyone asking is most likely a scam caller, he said.
If you have any questions, concerns, or want to notify the sheriff’s office of questionable calls, please call 706-653-4225 and ask for Lt. Jesse in the Operations Bureau.
