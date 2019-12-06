Phenix man found not guilty of Columbus man’s murder after 15.5 hours of jury deliberation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been found not guilty of a 2016 murder after a jury deliberated for than 15 hours, according to his defense attorney.
Melvin James was charged with the July 2016 shooting death of Michael Clark.
James was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
James’ defense attorney Jennifer Holton says the jury deliberated for fifteen and half hours after both sides rested their cases.
The trial began Monday, Dec. 2.
