Phenix man found not guilty of Columbus man’s murder after 15.5 hours of jury deliberation

Phenix man found not guilty of Columbus man’s murder after 15.5 hours of jury deliberation
Michael Clark, shot and killed in 2016 (Source: Normal Quarles)
By Alex Jones | December 6, 2019 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 2:49 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been found not guilty of a 2016 murder after a jury deliberated for than 15 hours, according to his defense attorney.

Melvin James was charged with the July 2016 shooting death of Michael Clark.

Michael Clark, 40, was shot multiple times at a home located on Setter Drive, near the Industrial Park off Hwy. 431 South, in Phenix City.

James was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

James’ defense attorney Jennifer Holton says the jury deliberated for fifteen and half hours after both sides rested their cases.

The trial began Monday, Dec. 2.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.