Rain Chances Return on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a nice Thursday, look for changes on Friday as rain moves back in after the lunch hour. The overall coverage of showers will be about 50% for Friday afternoon, evening, and night, so not everyone is going to get wet. If you're heading out to a high school football game or Christmas tree lightning, grab the umbrella and make sure you keep track of the rain on the WTVM weather app! For the weekend, there may be a few lingering showers early Saturday, but most will stay dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday will feature cloudy skies, drizzle or light rain, and breezy conditions with highs only in the 50s. For next week, we will keep the chance of rain in the forecast Monday - around 30% - out ahead of our next storm system. Tuesday will feature a better coverage of showers and perhaps a few storms. There are still some questions about the forecast for the middle of next week - at the moment, I have us clearing out and cooling down, but we'll keep an eye on that to see if we have to make any changes.