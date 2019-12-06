RiverCenter uses tasty art to give back to the community this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts’ Gingerbread Village is back and bigger than ever this year with 18 different houses built by organizations and businesses throughout the community on display in the lobby.
RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook started the Gingerbread Village at the RiverCenter three years ago after having success with a similar project at the University of Mississippi’s Ford Center. This year’s display features nearly 20 houses from organizations and businesses throughout the community, including local restaurants and dentist offices.
“What’s really wonderful about these houses is you look at them from a distance and you go ‘wow, they’re really great,’ and then when you get up close, you see all the details. You see how the Viking Santa has little nails painted into the boat with litter silver paint," Easterbrook said.
There is no fee to have a house in the display. Admission to view the Gingerbread Village is free and there is no contest or prizes.
“All it’s about is sharing things of delight and beauty with others and taking delight in how you share those with others and that’s what RiverCenter is all about," Easterbrook explained.
Easterbrook says sharing is the essence behind the arts.
“People just come in and delight in beautiful things and understand that they can also participate in creating beautiful things as well. That’s a big, big part of why we’re here and it’s an important function of art especially these days. I think we need to have those types of unconditional gestures of joy and giving in our community," Easterbrook said.
Anyone interested in participating next year can fill out a form at the RiverCenter with their contact information in order to get reminders.
The RiverCenter is having a holiday open house from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. They are also hosting a reception for the creator’s of the houses next week.
The Gingerbread Village will be on display through January 5.
