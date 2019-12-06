Spotty Rain Possible Overnight

A weak frontal boundary will stall over the Valley tonight, and hang around into Saturday. A few spotty showers are possible overnight, with rain chances diminishing Saturday morning. Clouds look to hang around for the rest of Saturday, with clouds & possibly a shower Sunday afternoon. Highs will stay in the 60s, which is typical for early December.
A much stronger cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing showers showers to the region. Highs will drop into the 50s on Wednesday & Thursday, with a light freeze possible both nights.
