Williams, Robert Morris visit FGCU

SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris' Josh Williams, Yannis Mendy and Jalen Hawkins have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 34.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 29 over the last three games. He's also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.