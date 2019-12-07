Aaron Cohn Middle School in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Aaron Cohn Middle School in Muscogee County kicked off December spelling some tough words.
22 students participated in the school’s spelling bee Friday morning. News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the pronouncer.
Coming out on top was 7th grader Owen Steele and the winning word was “prudence.” The runner up was 8th grader Journey Harper.
The judges included a teacher and a representative Aaron Cohn’s partner in education, Pratt and Whitney. Congratulations to all the spellers!
