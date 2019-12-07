Clouds Hanging Around For Saturday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds look to hang around for the rest of Saturday, though sunshine will mix in at times. Mostly sunny to start off Sunday, but expect increasing clouds & possibly a shower by the evening hours. For both days, highs will stay in the 60s, which is typical for early December.
A much stronger cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing showers showers to the region. Highs will drop into the 50s on Wednesday & Thursday, with a light freeze possible both nights. Another storm system could impact us late in the week!
