’First Friday Hero’ Harris Co. paramedics recognized for measures taken to save patient

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Harris County paramedics were named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero for the month of December.
When Scott Boatner, Chad Dallas, and Richard Sebree with Harris County EMS responded to a hypotension call (low blood pressure), a female patient did not want to be transported to the hospital. She later had a fainting episode or seizure and stopped breathing.
When the paramedics noticed she wasn’t breathing, they quickly defibrillated her and inserted a tube for better breathing. When they arrived to the Midtown Campus Emergency Department, the patient was awake and alert.
The patient later went into cardiac arrest several times but was resuscitated. She was taken to the Cardiac Catherization Lab where an internal pacemaker was implanted.
She was given a hopeful outcome due to EMS’ timely response and quick action in the treatment and management of an irregular heartbeat.
The First Friday Hero program was created in 2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
